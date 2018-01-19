Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will be available Thursday
Stephenson (illness) will be available to play Thursday.
Stephenson was considered a game-time decision with an illness earlier in the day, but coach Nate McMillan confirmed that he will be available to play Thursday. With him being able to go, the illness shouldn't be an issue in any upcoming games.
