Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will be available Thursday

Stephenson (illness) will be available to play Thursday.

Stephenson was considered a game-time decision with an illness earlier in the day, but coach Nate McMillan confirmed that he will be available to play Thursday. With him being able to go, the illness shouldn't be an issue in any upcoming games.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories