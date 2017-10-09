Play

Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will be rested Monday

Stephenson will be rested for Monday's preseason game against the Pistons.

The Pacers will rest a number of regulars Monday as they play on the front end of a back-to-back set. Expect Stephenson to return to action Tuesday as Indiana plays host to Maccabi Haifa at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Fantasy Basketball