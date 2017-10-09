Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will be rested Monday
Stephenson will be rested for Monday's preseason game against the Pistons.
The Pacers will rest a number of regulars Monday as they play on the front end of a back-to-back set. Expect Stephenson to return to action Tuesday as Indiana plays host to Maccabi Haifa at Bankers Life Fieldhouse.
