Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will play Sunday vs. Nuggets

Stephenson (ankle) is good to go for Sunday's game against the Nuggets, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

Stephenson was reportedly dealing with an ankle sprain, but it was clearly only a minor ailment and he won't miss any time because of it. With Darren Collison (knee) out, Stephenson could help out with some additional ball-handling duties off the bench, though expect him to see minutes right around his season average of 30.9.