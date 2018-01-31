Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will play Wednesday vs. Memphis

Stephenson (thigh) will play in Wednesday's game against the Grizzlies, Tom Lewis of SBnation.com reports.

Stephenson's sore thigh was never considered a serious issue and after testing everything out during pregame warmups, he's going to attempt to play through it. Look for him to take on his typical role off the bench, likely picking up minutes in the mid-to-low 20s. Over his last five games, Stephenson has averaged 11.6 points, 5.8 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.0 three-pointer across 24.0 minutes.