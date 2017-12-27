Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will start Wednesday

Stephenson will draw the start at shooting guard for the injured Victor Oladipo (knee) during Wednesday's contest against the Mavericks.

Stephenson has been seeing sixth-man minutes and putting up decent numbers as of late. Over the past 14 games, he's averaged 9.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 3.1 assists across 24.6 minutes per game. His role for Wednesday's contest could mean he sees the ball in his hands more often, making him an intriguing DFS option.