The Pacers signed Galloway to a training camp deal Friday, Ira Winderman of the South Florida Sun Sentinel reports.

Galloway made seven appearances last year -- split between the Nets and Bucks -- and averaged 2.0 points, 2.6 rebounds and 1.7 assists across 15.3 minutes per game. The Pacers have a strong backcourt with Tyrese Haliburton, Bennedict Mathurin, T.J. McConnell and Chris Duarte leading the way, but behind those four, there's likely a few depth spots up for grabs.