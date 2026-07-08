Pacers' Larry Nance: Agrees to sign with Indiana

Nance agreed to a one-year, $4 million deal with the Pacers on Wednesday, per Shams Charania of ESPN.

Nance is joining Indiana to help fortify its frontcourt depth. The journeyman center is set to compete with Micah Potter and Jay Huff for reserve minutes behind Ivica Zubac, though Nance's impact may be felt more as a veteran presence than as a fantasy contributor in 2026-27. He averaged a career-low 3.7 points, 2.7 rebounds and 0.2 blocks in 12.8 minutes per game over 35 regular-season appearances for Cleveland last year.