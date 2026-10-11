Nance (hamstring) registered six points (2-4 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 1-2 FT), five rebounds and three assists across 12 minutes in Saturday's 119-117 preseason loss to the Hawks.

Nance was limited at camp and missed Indiana's first preseason game while nursing a hamstring injury, but he's since been fully cleared and looks ready for the start of the 2026-27 season. Nance will help back up Pascal Siakam and Ivica Zubac, but as long as those two are healthy, it'll be tough for him to earn enough minutes to become fantasy relevant.