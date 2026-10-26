Nance amassed six points (2-3 FG, 1-1 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, one assist and one steal in 22 minutes during Sunday's 136-109 win over the Nets.

After totaling just six minutes through his first two outings in 2026-27, Nance played the most of any Pacers reserve on Sunday. The game script was likely the cause of the eruption in playing time. Indiana led by double digits for nearly the entire second half in its 27-point victory over Brooklyn, and Ivica Zubac (ankle) left the game early. If Zubac misses time, Nance could see a more consistent role moving forward.