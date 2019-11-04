Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Another sterling performance

Brogdon put up 22 points (9-15 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-3 FT), seven assists, three rebounds and one steal in 31 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 108-95 win over the Bulls.

After playing a supporting role for his first three seasons in the league with the Bucks, Brogdon has thrived as a lead playmaker for the Pacers this season. He's reached 20 points in all but one of the team's six games to date and owns an impressive 3.4 assist-to-turnover ratio. Though his efficiency from the field and distance has taken a slight hit from a season ago, Brogdon has remained one of the NBA's top shooters at the free-throw line, nailing 33 of 34 attempts. Brodgon will likely sacrifice some usage once Victor Oladipo (knee) likely returns in December or January, but for now, he's been a massive source of profit for those who invested in him on draft day.