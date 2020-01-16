Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Another well-rounded line

Brogdon pitched in 21 points (9-18 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT), six rebounds and six assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 104-99 win over the Timberwolves.

Brogdon managed another extremely well-rounded stat line and has scored exactly 21 in each of the last two contests. After nearing a triple-double in Monday's win over the 76ers, his first game in January, Brogdon didn't come as close to posting a triple-double in this one but drastically raised his field goal percentage. The eventual return of Victor Oladipo (knee), who is set to join the lineup on Jan. 29, will probably take the ball out of Brogdon's hands a bit, but he's likely to maintain a very important and highly-demanding role even once the team is at full strength.