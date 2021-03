Brogdon (back) is available for Wednesday's game against the Pistons, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.

After a one-game absence due to a back injury, Brogdon will be back in action. This month, he's averaged 22.2 points, 5.0 assists and 4.4 rebounds in 24.7 minutes. His return is expected to push Edmond Sumner back to the bench.