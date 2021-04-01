Brogdon recorded seven points (2-12 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 31 minutes during Wednesday's 92-87 loss to the Heat.

Wednesday's performance was one of Brogdon's worst of the season, rivaling his Jan. 24 effort against the Raptors, where he shot 5-for-22 with four turnovers. Ultimately, this was an outlier game for Brogdon, who's played at a fringe-All-Star level this season. In March, he averaged 20.8 points on 51.0 percent shooting, 4.6 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.6 minutes.