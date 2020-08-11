Brogdon produced 12 points (4-12 FG, 0-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), eight rebounds and six assists across 29 minutes in Monday's 116-92 loss to the Heat.

Since returning from a neck injury, Brogdon's play has been exceptional in the bubble, averaging 20.3 points, 6.5 assists and 5.5 rebounds during his stint in Orlando. T.J. Warren's league-leading play has overshadowed Brogdon's accomplishments, but the former Milwaukee Buck is a fixture in the Pacers' backcourt who can hurt you on both sides of the ball. Injury has always been a concern for Brogdon, so if he can stay healthy over the next few weeks, he will remain a reliable source of production.