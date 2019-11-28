Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Big night in win
Brogdon scored 22 points (10-18 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT) while adding eight assists and four rebounds in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 121-102 win over the Jazz.
It's his best scoring performance since he poured in 31 against the Hornets on Nov. 5. Brogdon has quickly made himself an invaluable part of the Pacers' offense in his first season with the club, but his career-high 8.2 assists per game will almost certainly take a tumble once Victor Oladipo (knee) rejoins the lineup.
