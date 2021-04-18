Brogdon tallied 29 points (11-18 FG, 3-7 FG, 4-4 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and one block in 31 minutes during Sunday loss to the Hawks.

The 28-year-old went from scoring 16 points on 37 percent shooting Friday to 29 points on 61 percent shooting. Brogdon was averaging 27.0 points, 9.0 rebounds, 8.0 assists and 3.7 three-pointers while shooting 50.0 percent from the field in his previous three games before Friday's poor shooting effort, so Sunday's bounce-back performance from the field was a pleasant sight for fantasy managers. The fifth-year guard should continue to play 35 to 40 minutes a game the rest of the way for the ninth-seeded Pacers.