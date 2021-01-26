Brogdon scored a career-high 36 points (10-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 13-14 FT) while adding nine assists, seven rebounds and a steal in 37 minutes during Monday's 129-114 win over the Raptors.

One night after his worst scoring performance of the season, Brogdon roared back with the best offensive output of his career, including a massive effort from the charity stripe -- prior to Monday, he hadn't hit more than five free-throws in a game all year. Brogdon was already on pace for career-best scoring numbers, and with Victor Oladipo now in Houston and Caris LeVert (abdomen) potentially out for the rest of the season, his usage figures to remain sky high for Indiana.