Brogdon produced 24 points (9-23 FG, 4=9 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists, two rebounds, and a steal across 29 minutes in Thursday's 142-115 loss to the Heat.

As many expected, Brogdon gave it his best shot and led the team n what ended up to be the season-ending game for Indiana, Had the backcourt tandem of Brogdon and Caris LeVert stayed healthy down the stretch, the team might have had a better outcome.