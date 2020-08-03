Brogdon (neck) will play Monday against the Wizards, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Brogdon missed the Pacers' opening game against Philadelphia with a strained muscle in his neck, and he was questionable as of Monday morning. After going through shootaround, the guard will be in the starting lineup at point guard, with Aaron holiday, T.J. Warren, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner joining him. The Pacers will be without Victor Oladipo (knee) on Monday. Coach Nate McMillan said Brogdon will not face a specified minutes limit, but he noted that he'll be monitoring all of the Pacers' regulars' minutes on the first half of a back-to-back.