Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Cleared to start Monday
Brogdon (back/illness) will start at point guard Monday against the 76ers, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
The statuses of Brogdon and Domantas Sabonis (knee) were expected to come down to game-time calls after both remained listed as questionable following morning shootaround, but fortunately for fantasy managers, the Pacers confirmed both would be available 45 minutes before the 7 p.m. ET tipoff. Brogdon has played just eight of the Pacers' last nine games due to a hamstring injury, back spasms and a bout with strep throat, with the illness representing his primary issue over the past couple days. With that in mind, Brogdon's minutes could be monitored more carefully than usual in his first game back in action, limiting some of his appeal in DFS contests.
