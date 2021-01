Brogdon had 16 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal in Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers.

Brogdon has alternated between good and bad shooting performances across his past six games. The upside is he still averaged 22.5 points and 8.0 assists during that six-game span. If Brogdon can get more touches now with Victor Oladipo gone, the guard should be able to maximize his fantasy value this season.