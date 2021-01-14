Brogdon registered 13 points (5-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds, eight assists, two steals and a block across 33 minutes in Tuesday's win at Golden State.

Brogdon failed to reach the 20-point mark just for the fourth time this season and, in fact, this was his lowest scoring output of the campaign. However, he ended just two assists shy of putting up his second double-double of the season and he remains a key cog in the Pacers' offensive scheme. Through 11 games this season, Brogdon is averaging career-best marks in both points (22.5), assists (7.5) and steals (1.7) per game.