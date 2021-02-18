Brogdon delivered 32 points (12-22 FG, 6-7 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds, seven assists, a steal and a block across 41 minutes in Wednesday's win over Minnesota.

Brogdon surpassed the 30-point mark for the fourth time this season but ended just one board and three dimes shy of posting his first triple-double of the campaign. The versatile point guard has found a way to contribute on both ends of the court of late, though, averaging 18.8 points, 6.0 rebounds, 5.6 assists and 1.0 steals per game in nine appearances during the current month.