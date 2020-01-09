Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Could play Friday
Coach Nate McMillan is "hopeful" for Brogdon to potentially make his return Friday against the Bulls, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports. He is officially listed as questionable.
We shouldn't be surprised if Brogdon sits out, as the team is placing an emphasis on making sure Brogdon's back/hamstring is healthy in the long run. Prior to Thursday's games, the Pacers are 23-15 and are the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference.
