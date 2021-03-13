Brogdon recorded 29 points (12-20 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and one steal Friday in a 105-100 loss to the Lakers.

In a rare display of dominance, Brogdon got rolling early by scoring 18 first-quarter points. He eventually slowed down but pretty much confirmed an outstanding night for himself despite the disappointing team result. Brogdon finished Friday's game with his third stat line of at least 28 points, five rebounds and five assists.