Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Delivers double-double against Detroit
Brogdon had 22 points (5-13 FG, 2-4 3PT, 10-11 FT), 11 assists, three rebounds and one block during the Pacers' 110-119 loss to the Pistons on Wednesday.
Despite finishing with 20+ points, the former Bucks star didn't shot well from the field and his multiple trips to the charity stripe saved what would have been an ordinary scoring night in his Pacers debut. Brogdon should have a strong chance to improve his efficiency next Saturday at Cleveland.
