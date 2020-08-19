Brogdon posted 22 points (6-18 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 9-10 FT), 10 assists, a rebound and a steal in 40 minutes during Tuesday's 113-101 Game 1 loss against the Heat.

Brogdon was expected to be part of a two-man playmaking combo with Victor Oladipo, but the latter sustained an eye injury and only logged nine minutes. That allowed the former Buck to control the flow of the offense and, as a result, he notched his first double-digit assist performance since Feb. 12 when he dished out 13 dimes against Milwaukee. Brogdon should be one of Indiana's main offensive threats and he could be in line for an increased usage rate if Oladipo ends up being ruled out of Thursday's matchup.