Brogdon registered 21 points (8-20 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 2-2 FT), eight assists, four rebounds and one steal over 36 minutes during the 108-105 loss to the Hornets on Friday.

Brogdon has been on a scoring tear in the month of January, scoring more than 20 points in 11 of 14 games. Looking at the full season, Brogdon has contributed in all facets of the game, averaging 22.7 points (career high) 7.1 assists, 4.2 rebounds and 1.4 steals (career high) while shooting 45.5 percent from the field and 90.7 percent from the free throw line.