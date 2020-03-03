Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Dishes out seven dimes

Brogdon contributed 26 points (8-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), seven assists and six rebounds in 36 minutes during Monday's 116-111 win at San Antonio.

Brogdon remains a capable scorer and has scored at least 15 points in four straight games, but he's making a huge impact as a distributor with six or more assists in six of his last seven contests. During that seven-game stretch, the former Buck is averaging 7.6 assists to go along with 16.7 points per contest.