Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Doesn't practice Thursday
Brogdon (back) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Back spasms have kept Brogdon sidelined for the past two games, and the point guard apparently still isn't feeling well enough to practice. His status for Saturday's matchup against the Magic should come into focus closer to game time.
More News
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Hold or fold
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.