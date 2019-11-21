Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Doesn't practice Thursday

Brogdon (back) didn't participate in Thursday's practice, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Back spasms have kept Brogdon sidelined for the past two games, and the point guard apparently still isn't feeling well enough to practice. His status for Saturday's matchup against the Magic should come into focus closer to game time.

