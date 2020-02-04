Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Doesn't stand out in loss
Brogdon chipped in with 14 points (6-17 FG, 2-7 3Pt), six rebounds, three assists and one block in 31 minutes during Monday's 112-103 loss against the Mavericks.
Brogdon has logged 30-plus minutes in each of his last three games after missing two straight contests in early January, but he hasn't been able to top the 15-point plateau in any of them. The emergence of Domantas Sabonis and the return of Victor Oladipo could reduce his role in the Pacers' offensive scheme, but he is still producing enough in terms of rebounds and assists to remain valuable. The former Bucks point guard is averaging 7.2 dimes and 5.0 boards per game since the start of 2020.
