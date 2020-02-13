Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Double-double against former club

Brogdon scored 17 points (6-13 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding 13 assists and five rebounds in 35 minutes during Wednesday's 118-111 win over the Bucks.

It was a strong revenge game for Brogdon against the team he suited up for during the first three seasons of his career. The 13 dimes tied his career high, while 10 of his points came in the fourth quarter to help stave off a Milwaukee comeback attempt. Brogdon heads into the All-Star break averaging 14.6 points, 7.3 assists, 6.0 boards and 1.3 threes through seven games in February.