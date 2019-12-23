Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Double-doubles versus former team
Brogdon registered 10 points (5-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt), 10 assists, three rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 117-89 loss to the Bucks.
Though Brogdon finished with a double-double -- his seventh of the season -- his poor shooting was just one reason the Pacers were on the wrong end of a blowout loss to his former squad. Efficiency has been Brogdon's calling card throughout his career, but he's noticed a dropoff in both his shooting from the field and three-point range while being thrust into a higher-volume scoring role in his first season with the Pacers. Even so, Brogdon's 45.2 percent mark from the field is more than passable for a starting point guard.
