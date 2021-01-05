Brogdon put up 21 points (8-18 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-2 FT) to go with 11 assists, seven rebounds, three steals and one block across 46 minutes Monday in the Pacers' 118-116 overtime win over the Pelicans.

Brogdon provided the game's final points, hitting a floater in overtime with less than two seconds remaining to give the Pacers the victory. The game-winning shot capped a thrilling comeback for Indiana, which was trailing by six points with 20 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter before sending the contest to overtime. The addition of first-year head coach Nate Bjorkgren has been a boon for Brogdon, who has thrived as the point man in an offense featuring a greater emphasis on three-point shooting than had existed under previous bench boss Nate McMillan. Through seven games, Brogdon is averaging 22.0 points per game on 51.8 percent shooting from the field, both of which are career-high marks for the fifth-year player.