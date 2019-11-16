Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Doubtful Saturday
Brogdon (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.
Brogdon's trending the wrong direction ahead of Saturday's game against his former team as he continues to battle through back spasms that caused him to exit Friday's tilt with Houston early. If he's unable to go, look for T.J. McConnell to step into the starting lineup and for Aaron Holiday to see an expanded role.
More News
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.