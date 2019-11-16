Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Doubtful Saturday

Brogdon (back) is listed as doubtful for Saturday's game against Milwaukee.

Brogdon's trending the wrong direction ahead of Saturday's game against his former team as he continues to battle through back spasms that caused him to exit Friday's tilt with Houston early. If he's unable to go, look for T.J. McConnell to step into the starting lineup and for Aaron Holiday to see an expanded role.

More News
Our Latest Stories