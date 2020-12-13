Brogdon scored 16 points (6-10 FG, 4-7 3Pt) while adding five assists, four rebounds, two steals and a block in 24 minutes during Saturday's 107-104 preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

He tied Domantas Sabonis for the team lead in scoring on the night, and his shot from beyond the arc looked sharp. Brogdon has a strong first campaign with the Pacers in 2019-20, setting new career highs in scoring, boards and assists, and the 28-year-old could take another step forward this season if his three-point accuracy returns to the level he displayed in Milwaukee.