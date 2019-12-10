Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 20 in return

Brogdon scored a team-high 20 points (7-15 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two assists and two steals in 30 minutes during Monday's 110-99 loss to the Clippers.

After missing one game with a dislocated finger, Brogdon was back in action and his shot didn't seem to be affected by the injury. The fourth-year guard has put up career-best numbers so far in his first season with the Pacers, but that production should decrease once Victor Oladipo (knee) rejoins the lineup.