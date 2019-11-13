Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 20 in rout
Brogdon scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Thunder.
He could have posted an even bigger line, but Brogdon got some rest instead down the stretch with Indiana cruising to a win. The 26-year-old is posting career-best numbers so far, averaging 20.7 PPG, 8.5 APG and 5.3 RPG in 33.0 minutes a night, but it remains to be seen what his usage will be like once Victor Oladipo (knee) is back in the lineup.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Scores 19 in win•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 31 in OT loss•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Another sterling performance•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Nears triple-double in win•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Third straight double-double•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Delivers double-double against Detroit•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade talk
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...