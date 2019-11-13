Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 20 in rout

Brogdon scored 20 points (8-16 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) while adding six rebounds and five assists in 25 minutes during Tuesday's 111-85 win over the Thunder.

He could have posted an even bigger line, but Brogdon got some rest instead down the stretch with Indiana cruising to a win. The 26-year-old is posting career-best numbers so far, averaging 20.7 PPG, 8.5 APG and 5.3 RPG in 33.0 minutes a night, but it remains to be seen what his usage will be like once Victor Oladipo (knee) is back in the lineup.