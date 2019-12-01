Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 28 points in loss
Brogdon scored 28 points (9-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 8-8 FT), and accrued six assists, four rebounds and one steal in a loss to the 76ers on Saturday.
Prior to this season, Brogdon wasn't viewed as a primary distributor who would post a large number of assists. Head coach Nate McMillan must not have shared those views because it appears as though he's helped Brogdon evolve his playmaking game. Currently sitting at a career-high 7.9 assists per contest, the soon-to-be 27-year old has worked his way into the top 10 in assists per game on the season.
