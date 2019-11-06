Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 31 in OT loss
Brogdon scored 31 points (12-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 5-5 FT) while adding eight assists and five rebounds in 39 minutes during Tuesday's 122-120 overtime loss to the Hornets.
The former Buck has taken the reins in Indiana admirably, scoring at least 15 points with at least six dimes in seven straight games to begin the season. Brogdon's role as the primary ball-handler will eventually shrink once Victor Oladipo (knee) gets healthy, but until then he should continue to put up career-best numbers.
