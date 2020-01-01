Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expected to sit Thursday

Brogdon (back) is considered doubtful for Thursday's game against Denver.

Brogdon left Tuesday's contest with a sore back, and the Pacers are expecting the issue to keep him out of action Thursday night. Expect Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell to pick up increased minutes if Brogdon does, indeed, sit.

