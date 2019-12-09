Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Expects to play Monday
Brogdon (hand) is expected to play Monday against the Clippers, Jeremiah Johnson of Fox Sports Indiana reports.
A hand injury sidelined Brogdon for Saturday's win over the Knicks, but he went through a full shootaround Monday and is trending more toward "probable," rather than his original "questionable" designation. Over his last five healthy games, Brogdon is averaging 19.0 points, 6.6 assists, 5.0 rebounds and 1.6 made threes.
