Brogdon scored 25 points (9-17 FG, 4-7 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go along seven rebounds, six assists and one block across 37 minutes in Wednesday's win over the Hornets.

Brogdon found the range from beyond the arc and hit four three- pointers for the first time Jan. 11. He also chipped in seven boards for the second consecutive game, well above of his average of 4.1 through 18 games this season. While Brogdon's shooting had taken a brief downturn, he's bounced back to shooting 19-for-34 from the field across his last two contests and appears to have returned to his efficient play from early on in the campaign.