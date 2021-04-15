Brogdon totaled 23 points (7-19 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 6-7 FT), 13 rebounds and nine assists in a 132-124 victory over the Rockets on Wednesday.

Brogdon had a terrific all-around performance and was just one assist shy of a triple-double. It was the guard's fifth double-double of the season, and he has scored 20-plus points in three consecutive games. In the four games since returning from a four-game absence due to a hip injury, Brogdon has averaged 23.0 points, 8.0 rebounds and 7.0 assists per game.