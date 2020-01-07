Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Game-time call for Wednesday
Brogdon (back) is questionable for Wednesday's game against Miami, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Brogdon has missed the last three games due to back soreness, but he'll have a chance to take the court Wednesday. The team didn't hold a live practice Tuesday, though he was spotted scrimmaging fullcourt after practice, per Scott Agness of The Athletic, which bodes well for his availability against the Heat.
