Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Game-time call Monday

Brogdon is a game-time decision Monday against Toronto due to a groin injury, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.

The severity of the injury remains unknown at the moment, as news confirming Brogdon's status for Monday's contest should surface before tipoff. The guard posted a double-double against his former team in 30 minutes of action Sunday.

