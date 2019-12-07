Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Game-time call Saturday
Brogdon (hand) will go through pregame warmups and will be a game-time decision for Saturday's matchup against the Knicks.
It's possible Brogdon will miss his fourth game of the year Saturday. If that's the case, Aaron Holiday and T.J. McConnell should see extra usage.
