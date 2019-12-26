Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Game-time call Thursday
Brogdon (groin) will be a game-time call Friday against Miami, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
Brogdon missed Monday's game with a sore groin, and the team will wait to see how he feels pregame before making a final call. Aaron Holiday started in Brogdon's place on Monday and put up 19 points to go with 10 assists in 31 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Out Monday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Game-time call Monday•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Double-doubles versus former team•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Nears triple-double•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Lives at charity stripe, scores 29•
-
Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Drops 20 in return•
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.
-
Week 9 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.