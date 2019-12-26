Play

Pacers' Malcolm Brogdon: Game-time call Thursday

Brogdon (groin) will be a game-time call Friday against Miami, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

Brogdon missed Monday's game with a sore groin, and the team will wait to see how he feels pregame before making a final call. Aaron Holiday started in Brogdon's place on Monday and put up 19 points to go with 10 assists in 31 minutes.

