Brogdon recorded 16 points (7-21 FG, 2-9 3Pt), eight assists, two rebounds and one steal across 34 minutes in Sunday's 129-96 loss to the Clippers.

Brogdon has been hot from the field more often than not this season, but he's shown some signs of slippage of late, knocking down fewer than 50 percent of his shots in three of the last six games. That said, he's still averaging 20.0 points, 8.2 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 2.8 triples and 1.4 steals during that stretch, production that will make it difficult to buy low on him in any trade. Even if he fails to fully regain the efficiency he displayed earlier in the season, Brogdon should continue to maintain his 23.8 percent usage rate, especially with Victor Oladipo now in Houston and the newly-acquired Caris LeVert (kidney) out indefinitely.