Brogdon posted 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-1 FT), nine assists and eight boards in Sunday's win over the Magic.

With Domantas Sabonis (back) out again, Brogdon took matters into his own hands and led the way as a plus-25 in 30 minutes of action. Brogdon has now scored 29, 26 and 24 points over his last three games, respectively, while pulling down 31 rebounds during that stretch.